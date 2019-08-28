Guerra’s triple leads Quintana Roo over Tabasco in 10 innings

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Yosmany Guerra hit a three-run triple in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 5-2 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Tuesday.

The triple by Guerra scored Yordanys Linares, Erick Migueles and Francisco Cordoba.

The Tigres tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Guerra scored on a passed ball.

Guerra tripled and singled twice, driving home three runs in the win.

Juan Ramon Noriega (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rafael Cordova (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Quintana Roo improved to 8-2 against Tabasco this season.