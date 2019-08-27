Banks’ double leads Harrisburg over Hartford in 8 innings

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Nick Banks hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Harrisburg Senators to a 5-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Ian Sagdal scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Banks. Later in the inning, Harrisburg added an insurance run when Banks scored on a single by David Masters.

In the bottom of the inning, Hartford scored on a single by Manuel Melendez that brought home Carlos Herrera. However, the rally ended when Aaron Barrett struck Mylz Jones out to end the game.

The Senators tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Masters hit a two-run single.

Jake Lowery doubled twice and singled in the win. Masters singled three times, driving home three runs.

Jordan Mills (6-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Scott Griggs (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Hartford won the first game 5-3.