Berne’s single leads Danville to 3-1 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Mason Berne hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 3-1 win over the Bristol Pirates on Monday.

The single by Berne scored Cody Birdsong and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, Danville took the lead on a solo home run by Brandon Parker. Bristol answered in the bottom of the inning when Jake Snider scored on a groundout.

Filyer Sanchez (4-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Bristol starter Santiago Florez (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.