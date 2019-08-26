Wright, Betancourt lift AZL Athletics Gold over AZL Indians Red 3-0

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Joshwan Wright doubled and singled twice as the AZL Athletics Gold topped the AZL Indians Red 3-0 on Monday.

Marcos Betancourt reached base three times for AZL Athletics Gold.

In the first inning, AZL Athletics Gold went up 1-0 early on a sacrifice fly by Enrry Pantoja that scored Wilson Alvarez. The AZL Athletics Gold scored again in the fifth when Ramon Martinez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Pantoja.

David Leal (6-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Indians Red starter Juan Zapata (1-6) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Indians Red were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the AZL Athletics Gold's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.