Vinsky hits walk-off single, State College beats West Virginia 4-3

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- David Vinsky hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the State College Spikes topped the West Virginia Black Bears 4-3 on Sunday.

Shane Benes scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Earlier in the inning, Brandon Purcell doubled, scoring Pedro Pages and Stanley Espinal to tie the game 3-3.

In the top of the second, West Virginia took the lead on an RBI single by Brendt Citta and a two-run triple by Victor Ngoepe. State College answered in the fourth inning when Pages hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fabian Blanco (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Garrett Leonard (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.