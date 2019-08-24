Hernandez, Perez spur West Michigan to 3-0 win over Fort Wayne

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Wenceel Perez singled three times, and Wilkel Hernandez allowed just one hit over six innings as the West Michigan Whitecaps defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-0 on Saturday.

Hernandez (9-7) struck out two to get the win.

West Michigan scored its runs when Daniel Reyes hit a two-run double in the first inning and Dayton Dugas scored on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Ryan Weathers (3-6) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The TinCaps were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Whitecaps' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.