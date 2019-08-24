Stewart hits two homers as Toledo gets past Columbus 14-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Christin Stewart hit a pair of homers, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 14-0 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday. With the loss, the Clippers snapped a five-game winning streak.

Mikie Mahtook and Chad Sedio also homered for the Mud Hens.

Stewart hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then hit a solo homer in the third, both off Logan Allen.

Toledo starter Tim Adleman (8-4) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Allen (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.

The Clippers were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Mud Hens' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.