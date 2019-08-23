Cannon’s double leads Lowell to 7-3 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Cameron Cannon hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 7-3 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Friday.

The double by Cannon capped a three-run inning and gave the Spinners a 3-1 lead after Antoni Flores hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Spinners later tacked on four runs in the fourth, including a two-run double by Nicholas Northcut and an RBI single by Marino Campana.

Yasel Santana (2-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Vermont starter Yorlenis Noa (1-6) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.