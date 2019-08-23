Romero leads Charlotte to 3-0 win over Clearwater

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Tommy Romero allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs over the Clearwater Threshers in a 3-0 win on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Stone Crabs and a three-game winning streak for the Threshers.

Romero (12-4) struck out five to get the win.

In the bottom of the second, Charlotte grabbed the lead on an out that scored Niko Hulsizer. The Stone Crabs then added single runs in the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Wander Franco hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joey Roach, while Garrett Whitley hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Kyle Glogoski (2-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Threshers were held off the scoreboard for the 20th time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their 18th shutout of the year.