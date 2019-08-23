Enlow, Miranda carry Fort Myers to 8-3 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Miranda had two hits and two RBI, and Blayne Enlow allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 innings as the Fort Myers Miracle defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-3 on Friday.

Enlow (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing one run.

Fort Myers took the lead in the first when Miranda hit a two-run double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ernie De La Trinidad.

Austin Gomber (0-1) allowed three runs and got one out in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Fort Myers improved to 10-2 against Palm Beach this season.