Taylor’s homer leads Harrisburg to 3-2 win over Erie
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Michael A. Taylor hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 3-2 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday.
The home run by Taylor scored Andrew Stevenson and Luis Garcia to give the Senators a 3-0 lead.
After Erie scored a run in the second on a home run by Kody Clemens, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Cam Gibson hit an RBI single, bringing home Kody Eaves.
Harrisburg right-hander Mario Sanchez (9-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jose Manuel Fernandez (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing three runs and five hits over four innings.
For the SeaWolves, Clemens homered and doubled.
