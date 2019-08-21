Frederick beats Potomac 1-0

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Ben Breazeale touched home with the decisive run in the fifth inning, as the Frederick Keys defeated the Potomac Nationals 1-0 on Wednesday.

Breazeale scored after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Will Robertson.

Robertson doubled and singled in the win.

Reed Hayes (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Potomac starter Francys Peguero (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Nationals were held off the scoreboard for the 15th time this season, while the Keys' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.