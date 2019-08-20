Mayora hits walk-off single, Durango beats Monterrey 6-5

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Mayora hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Generales de Durango topped the Sultanes de Monterrey 6-5 on Tuesday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Sultanes.

Niko Vasquez scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Yancarlo Angulo and then went to third on defensive indifference.

Earlier in the inning, Angulo singled, scoring Moises Gutierrez to tie the game 5-5.

The Sultanes took a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth when Ali Solis hit an RBI double, scoring Sebastian Elizalde as part of a three-run inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Esteban Haro (3-3) got the win in relief while Wirfin Obispo (6-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Despite the loss, Monterrey is 8-2 against Durango this season.