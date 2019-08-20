Bins’ double leads Everett to 9-7 win over Salem-Keizer

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Carter Bins hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 9-7 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Monday.

The double by Bins started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the AquaSox a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Cade Marlowe scored on a groundout and Cesar Izturis Jr. hit a two-run single.

Trailing 7-3, the Volcanoes cut into the deficit in the third inning when Kwan Adkins hit a two-run home run.

The AquaSox later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Marlowe and Bins hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Salem-Keizer saw its comeback attempt come up short after Harrison Freed hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 9-7.

Marlowe singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for Everett.

Luis Curvelo (1-1) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Prelander Berroa (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Freed homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Volcanoes. Hunter Bishop singled twice, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Salem-Keizer is 5-2 against Everett this season.