Lopez hits grand slam, leads Dos Laredos over Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Lopez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to an 11-9 win over the Acereros del Norte on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Tecolotes and a five-game winning streak for the Acereros.

The grand slam by Lopez capped a five-run inning and cut the Monclova lead to 9-7 after Balbino Fuenmayor hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Tecolotes later tacked on four runs in the ninth on home runs by Domonic Brown, R. Valenzuela, and Fuenmayor.

Josh Rodriguez homered and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for Dos Laredos. Fuenmayor homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Roman Mendez (1-7) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Carlos Bustamante (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Francisco Peguero homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the Acereros. Alfredo Lopez doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Monclova is 6-3 against Dos Laredos this season.