Burruel’s single leads Saltillo to 6-2 win over Durango
SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Sergio Burruel hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 6-2 win over the Generales de Durango on Sunday.
The single by Burruel scored Josuan Hernandez to give the Saraperos a 4-2 lead.
The Saraperos added to their lead in the seventh when Hernandez hit a two-run home run.
Jose Manuel Orozco doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Saltillo.
Saltillo right-hander Sergio Mitre (11-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Julian Arballo (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.
With the win, Saltillo improved to 6-3 against Durango this season.
