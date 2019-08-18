Dungan, Vidal lead the way for Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Clay Dungan doubled and singled, driving in two runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars beat the Billings Mustangs 6-3 on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Chukars and a six-game winning streak for the Mustangs.

Stephan Vidal homered and singled for Idaho Falls.

Billings cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth after Cash Case hit an RBI single, scoring Eric Yang.

Idaho Falls answered in the bottom of the frame when Tyler James hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Chukars tacked on another run in the eighth when Vidal hit a solo home run.

Idaho Falls right-hander Nathan Webb (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Miguel Medrano (2-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after giving up two runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Quincy McAfee doubled and singled for the Mustangs.