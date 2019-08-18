Locastro’s double leads Reno to 13-10 win over Sacramento

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Tim Locastro hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 13-10 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday.

The double by Locastro came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Aces a 12-10 lead. Later in the inning, Ildemaro Vargas hit an RBI triple, scoring Locastro.

Damien Magnifico (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Steven Okert (8-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Mike Gerber had four hits, while Aramis Garcia and Jaylin Davis had four and three, respectively. The River Cats squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.