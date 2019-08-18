Young Jr., Rodriguez lift Monclova over Dos Laredos in a 10-7 slugfest

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Eric Young Jr. doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Acereros del Norte topped the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 10-7 on Saturday.

Ricky Rodriguez singled four times with two RBIs for Monclova.

With the game tied 4-4, the Acereros took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Erick Aybar singled.

Monclova starter Conor Harber (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jorge Reyes (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over four innings.

Several Tecolotes chipped in at the plate, as six players collected at least two hits. Rudy Flores homered and singled, driving in five runs.

With the win, Monclova improved to 6-2 against Dos Laredos this season.