Magee, Stowers spur Aberdeen to 8-2 win over Vermont

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Kyle Stowers homered and had two hits, and Kevin Magee hurled six scoreless innings as the Aberdeen IronBirds beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 8-2 on Saturday.

Magee (4-5) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing four hits.

Aberdeen went up 3-0 in the third after Toby Welk hit a two-run home run.

Osvaldo Berrios (0-3) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.

Marty Bechina homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Lake Monsters.