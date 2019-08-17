Mullen leads Stockton to 5-1 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Robert Mullen hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 5-1 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday.

The double by Mullen, part of a three-run inning, gave the Ports a 4-1 lead before Mullen scored on an error later in the inning.

Will Gilbert (5-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lake Elsinore starter Aaron Leasher (10-7) took the loss in the California League game.