Martinez’s double leads Jackson to 6-4 win over Montgomery

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Renae Martinez hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 6-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Generals and a four-game winning streak for the Biscuits.

The double by Martinez came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Generals a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Pavin Smith hit an RBI double, bringing home Martinez.

Cole Stapler (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kenny Rosenberg (11-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.