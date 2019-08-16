Allen has 3 RBI, leads El Paso to 13-2 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Austin Allen, Jason Vosler and Peter Van Gansen each drove home three runs, as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 13-2 on Thursday.

Allen homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Vosler homered and doubled, driving home three runs.

Down 3-0 in the first, Salt Lake cut into the lead when Michael Hermosillo hit a two-run home run.

The Chihuahuas extended their lead with six runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run home run by Van Gansen.

The Chihuahuas later added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

El Paso southpaw Dillon Overton (8-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jaime Barria (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 12 hits over four innings.

For the Bees, Taylor Ward doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

El Paso improved to 7-2 against Salt Lake this season.