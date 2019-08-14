Hays’ walk leads Norfolk over Pawtucket in 10 innings

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Austin Hays drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Norfolk Tides to a 5-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday.

Engelb Vielma scored the go-ahead run on the walk after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Tides had four relievers combine to throw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Hunter Cervenka (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Trevor Kelley (5-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Juan Centeno doubled and singled for the Red Sox.