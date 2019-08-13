New Hampshire beats Binghamton 3-1

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Forrest Wall scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 3-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead before Chad Spanberger hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jason Krizan hit a solo home run.

New Hampshire right-hander Joey Murray (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Mickey Jannis (5-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings.

The teams split the doubleheader after Binghamton won the first game 2-0.