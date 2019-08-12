Sports
Mendoza, Allen lead the way for Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Harvin Mendoza homered and singled as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 3-1 on Monday.
Jonathan Allen homered and singled with two runs for Great Falls.
Rocky Mountain tied the game 1-1 in the third after Cam Devanney hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael Wilson.
Great Falls answered in the bottom of the frame when Mendoza hit a solo home run.
The Voyagers tacked on another run in the fourth when Tom Archer hit an RBI single, scoring Allen.
Kaleb Roper (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Rocky Mountain starter Wuilder Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
Comments