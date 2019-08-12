Warner’s homer leads State College to 4-2 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Andrew Warner hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 4-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Monday.

The home run by Warner scored Pedro Pages and was the game's last scoring play.

Herbert Iser hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Logan O'Hoppe in the second inning to give the Crosscutters a 1-0 lead. The Spikes came back to take the lead in the third inning when Stanley Espinal scored on an error and Terry Fuller hit a sacrifice fly.

Williamsport tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Bryson Stott scored on a double play.

Fabian Blanco (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Gabriel Yanez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, State College improved to 7-3 against Williamsport this season.