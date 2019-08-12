Marinconz’s sac fly leads Hagerstown to 5-4 win over Lakewood

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Kyle Marinconz drove in Drew Mendoza with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 5-4 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Monday.

Mendoza scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Jacob Rhinesmith and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Jonathan Guzman scored on a wild pitch and McCarthy Tatum scored on an error and Carlos De La Cruz hit an RBI double in the first to give the BlueClaws a 3-0 lead. The Suns came back to take the lead in the first inning when they put up four runs, including an out that scored Marinconz.

Lakewood tied the game 4-4 in the third when Abrahan Gutierrez hit a solo home run.

Nick Wells (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Josh Hendrickson (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Gutierrez homered and singled for the BlueClaws.