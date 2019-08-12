Alonso leads Jupiter to 9-3 win over Lakeland

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Lazaro Alonso had three hits and two RBI as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 9-3 on Monday.

Jupiter took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a two-run home run by JJ Bleday.

After Lakeland scored two runs in the fourth, the Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Kody Clemens hit an RBI single, bringing home A.J. Simcox.

The Hammerheads later added four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Alonso scored on a forceout, while Alonso hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

C.J. Carter (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lakeland starter Garrett Hill (5-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Clemens singled twice, also stealing a base for the Flying Tigers.

Jupiter improved to 4-2 against Lakeland this season.