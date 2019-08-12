Bissonette’s triple leads Bristol to 6-4 win over Bluefield

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Josh Bissonette hit a two-run triple in the second inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 6-4 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Monday.

The triple by Bissonette came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI single, driving in Bissonette.

The Pirates later tacked on a run in both the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Chase Murray hit an RBI single, while Francisco Acuna hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Bluefield saw its comeback attempt come up short after Spencer Horwitz hit an RBI single, bringing home Justin Ammons in the ninth inning to cut the Bristol lead to 6-4.

Murray singled three times, driving in two runs for Bristol.

Ryan Troutman (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Bluefield starter Jimmy Robbins (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Blue Jays failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Horwitz doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Blue Jays. PK Morris homered and singled, driving in two runs.