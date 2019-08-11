Sharp scores winning run, Columbia beats Greenville 5-4 in walk-off finish

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Chase Chambers hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Brian Sharp with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Columbia Fireflies beat the Greenville Drive 5-4 on Sunday.

Sharp scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a fielder's choice and then went to third on an error.

The Drive tied the game 4-4 in the top of the eighth when Triston Casas scored on a double play.

Reliever Justin Lasko (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one run and three hits over three innings. Yorvin Pantoja (6-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out one and walking one in the South Atlantic League game.