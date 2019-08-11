Royals in action against the Tigers following Montgomery’s strong showing

Kansas City Royals (42-76, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (35-79, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (7-10, 4.88 ERA) Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-9, 4.76 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Kansas City heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Mike Montgomery. Montgomery went seven innings, surrendering no runs and striking out 12. The Tigers are 17-32 against the rest of their division. The Detroit offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an average of .285.

The Royals are 23-36 against AL Central Division opponents. Kansas City is slugging .402 as a unit. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a slugging percentage of .540. The Royals won the last meeting 7-0. Mike Montgomery notched his second victory and Jorge Soler went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Spencer Turnbull registered his 10th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .406. Cabrera has 12 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Soler leads the Royals with 56 extra base hits and has 82 RBIs. Dozier is 10-for-40 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .274 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Royals: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: (neck), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).