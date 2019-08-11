Cleveland Indians to visit the Minnesota Twins

Cleveland Indians (70-47, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (71-46, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (1-1, .75 ERA) Twins: Jose Berrios (10-6, 3.24 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Cleveland or Minnesota will take home a series victory with a win.

The Twins are 28-15 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .270 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .298.

The Indians have gone 33-20 against division opponents. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.70, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.28. The Twins won the last meeting 4-1. Jake Odorizzi earned his 13th victory and Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Adam Plutko took his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 32 home runs and is batting .264. Eddie Rosario has 11 hits and is batting .282 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 122 hits and has 48 RBIs. Jason Kipnis is 12-for-33 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Indians: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: (triceps), Sam Dyson: (bicep tendinitis), LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).