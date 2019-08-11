Peguero’s single leads Monclova to 4-1 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 4-1 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Saturday.

Eric Young Jr. scored on the play to give the Acereros a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double.

After Monclova added two runs, the Toros cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Leandro Castro hit a solo home run.

The Acereros tacked on another run in the eighth when Chris Carter scored on a wild pitch.

Monclova starter Adam Quintana (7-3) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter James Russell (8-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.