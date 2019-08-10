Bour’s single leads Salt Lake over Omaha in 11 innings

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Justin Bour hit a two-run single in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday.

The single by Bour scored Josh Thole and Jo Adell. Later in the inning, Salt Lake added an insurance run when Taylor Ward scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Hermosillo.

In the bottom of the inning, Omaha scored on a double by Xavier Fernandez that brought home Kelvin Gutierrez and Jorge Bonifacio. However, the rally ended when Sam Freeman got Adam Moore to hit into a double play to end the game.

Hermosillo homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Freeman (1-1) got the win in relief while Gabe Speier (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.