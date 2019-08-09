Deal, Lugbauer spur Florida to 8-4 win over Lakeland

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Drew Lugbauer had three hits and three RBI, and Hayden Deal allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Florida Fire Frogs topped the Lakeland Flying Tigers 8-4 on Friday.

Deal (5-9) allowed three runs while striking out seven and walking three to get the win.

Florida took the lead in the first when Lugbauer hit a two-run single and then scored on a double by Logan Brown.

Lakeland answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to tie it up on two RBI from Brock Deatherage and one from A.J. Simcox.

The Fire Frogs took the lead for good in the second when Brett Langhorne scored on an error.

Paul Richan (0-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

For the Flying Tigers, Simcox singled twice, driving in two runs.