Mauricio, Newton lead Columbia to 11-7 win over Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Ronny Mauricio homered and singled twice, driving in four runs as the Columbia Fireflies defeated the Greenville Drive 11-7 on Friday.

Shervyen Newton homered and doubled with three RBIs for Columbia.

Trailing 5-0, the Fireflies took the lead with seven runs in the third inning, including a three-run home run by Mauricio and a solo home run by Brian Sharp.

With the score tied 7-7 in the fifth, the Fireflies took the lead for good when Mauricio hit an RBI single, bringing home Hayden Senger.

Danny Hrbek (3-0) got the win in relief while Greenville starter Kevin Biondic (4-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Triston Casas tripled and singled, driving home four runs for the Drive. Tyler Esplin doubled and singled.