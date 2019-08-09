Seijas and Dayton shut out Clearwater, Palm Beach wins 3-0

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Alvaro Seijas and Patrick Dayton combined for a shutout as the Palm Beach Cardinals beat the Clearwater Threshers 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Seijas (2-1) went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking three to get the win. Seth McGarry (1-1) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Palm Beach scored its runs when Nick Plummer hit an RBI double in the second inning and Juan Yepez hit a two-run single in the sixth.

For the Threshers, Matt Kroon singled twice, also stealing three bases. Clearwater was blanked for the 16th time this season, while the Palm Beach staff recorded its 12th shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Clearwater won the first game 5-3.