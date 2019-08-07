Malis’ sac fly leads West Michigan to 3-1 win over Bowling Green

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Zach Malis drove in Cooper Johnson with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 3-1 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday.

The sacrifice fly by Malis capped a two-run inning and gave the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead after Daniel Reyes hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Whitecaps tacked on another run in the fourth when Johnson hit a solo home run.

Robbie Welhaf (4-6) got the win with six innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Bowling Green starter Shane Baz (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Despite the loss, Bowling Green is 10-2 against West Michigan this season.