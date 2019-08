Parra homers against former team, Nationals top Giants 4-1

Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. AP Photo

Barely three months since he was let go, Gerardo Parra came back to haunt his former team.

Parra hit a three-run homer, Joe Ross pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball and the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday.

Parra broke camp with the Giants but was designated for assignment on May 3. His seventh homer came in the third inning off Shaun Anderson (3-4) and made it 4-0.

Nothing personal, he said.

"I say every time, thank you to the San Francisco Giants for giving me the opportunity to play the first month," Parra said. "It's only a different team."

The versatile 32-year-old, who's in his 11th season with his sixth team, has been a valuable contributor since the Nationals picked him up on May 9.

"I've known him for a while and I've always known he's a really good clubhouse guy," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "I told him 'just be you. Be electric in the clubhouse and play hard on the field.'"

Ross (2-3), who grew up across the San Francisco Bay and played high school ball in Oakland, struck out five and walked two in his third start of the season.

He's combined for 11 1/3 shutout innings of four-hit ball over his last two starts, an especially important contribution for a contending team with two starters on the injured list.

"I always like pitching here or in Oakland," Ross said. "It's pretty much home either side of the bay, but it's good to have your parents in the stands and some friends."

The Giants have lost four straight games and seven of their last eight. They scored in the ninth on Brandon Crawford's RBI double off Daniel Hudson after Tanner Rainey and Wander Suero combined for two scoreless innings.

Anderson gave up four runs on four hits and three walks in three innings. He left his shortest career start with a blister on his middle finger. The 24-year-old rookie is winless in seven starts since June 28.

The Giants were swept for the first time since May 28-30 by Arizona. They scored just four runs in the series, matching the fewest in a series of any length this year.

"We've been on the other side where we couldn't do anything wrong and right now that's Washington, that's what's going for them," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

"We had some of that mojo going but we've lost a little bit of it and how we get it back is a big thing. Right now, we are just not clicking."

Adam Eaton got three hits and was hit by a pitch for Washington.

BUMPED

Martinez bumped right-hander Erick Fedde from Sunday's start against the surging New York Mets. The Nationals will instead go with right-hander Aníbal Sánchez, who'll pitch on regular rest with Thursday's off day. Fedde is scheduled to start Monday's series opener against Cincinnati.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (mild strain in upper back) was scheduled to throw on Wednesday but Martinez said the Nationals will be cautious moving forward. The three-time Cy Young award will miss at least one more start. "We're going to make sure that he's 100 percent coming back," Martinez said. "We don't want this to be an ongoing issue for him." ... Martinez said he's encouraged with the progress of RHP Austin Voth (right biceps tendinitis), who told him he felt good after throwing a recent bullpen. ... 3B Anthony Rendon left the game with a sore toe in the sixth after being struck by a pitch from Andrew Suarez on his right foot in the fourth. Martinez said the injury isn't serious.

Giants: OF Alex Dickerson (right oblique strain) hasn't started hitting yet and his return is likely a few days further than expected Bochy said. Dickerson is eligible to return Aug. 11. ... 2B Joe Panik was placed on unconditional release waivers a day after he was designated for assignment. ... RF Steven Duggar left the game in the fifth with a left shoulder sprain after making a diving catch in the gap robbing Juan Soto of extra bases the previous inning. He will undergo an MRI, Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Nationals: After an off day RHP Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72 ERA) will pitch Friday's series opener against the Mets in New York. Strasburg needs two strikeouts to tie Steve Rogers (1,621) for the most in franchise history (Montreal and Washington).

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 3.92) will pitch Thursday's series opener at home against Philadelphia. Bumgarner is 4-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 10 career starts against the Phillies but is seeking his first win against Philadelphia since July 10, 2015.