Valdez’s single leads Bristol to 7-6 win over Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Jesus Valdez hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 7-6 win over the Danville Braves on Tuesday.

The single by Valdez, part of a four-run inning, gave the Pirates a 5-4 lead before Jake Snider and Valdez scored on an error later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Danville cut into the lead on a single by Cody Birdsong that scored Bryce Ball and Brandon Parker.

Luis Arrieta (1-1) got the win in relief while Deyvis Julian (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.