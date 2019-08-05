Megill, Rizzie carry St. Lucie to 4-2 win over Fort Myers

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Dan Rizzie doubled and singled twice, and Tylor Megill struck out 10 over 5 1/3 innings as the St. Lucie Mets beat the Fort Myers Miracle 4-2 on Monday.

Megill (2-2) allowed two hits while walking two to pick up the win.

St. Lucie broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth when Cody Bohanek scored when a runner was caught stealing.

Trailing 4-1, the Miracle cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Andrew Bechtold hit an RBI single, bringing home Trey Cabbage.

Lachlan Wells (1-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

With the win, St. Lucie improved to 5-2 against Fort Myers this season.