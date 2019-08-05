Tigers look to break 3-game skid against White Sox

Chicago White Sox (48-61, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (11-5, 3.39 ERA) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-9, 3.65 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Tigers are 14-28 against AL Central opponents. Detroit has hit 98 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Brandon Dixon leads the club with 14, averaging one every 17.9 at-bats.

The White Sox are 23-23 against teams from the AL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .307.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .408. Dixon is 9-for-34 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 23 home runs and has 76 RBIs. Leury Garcia has 14 hits and is batting .311 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Jordy Mercer: day-to-day (lower body), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Carson Fulmer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (hamstring).