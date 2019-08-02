Rosario’s single leads Reno to 3-1 win over Iowa

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Alberto Rosario hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 3-1 win over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday.

The single by Rosario scored Blake Swihart and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the fourth, Reno took the lead on a single by Rosario that scored Ben DeLuzio. Iowa answered in the next half-inning when Trent Giambrone hit a solo home run.

Marc Rzepczynski (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Duane Underwood (2-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.