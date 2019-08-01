France, Powell and Rivas lead El Paso in win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Ty France had four hits, while Boog Powell and Webster Rivas recorded three apiece as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Nashville Sounds 8-5 on Thursday.

France singled four times, driving in three runs. Powell doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Up 1-0 in the third, El Paso extended its lead when France hit a two-run single.

The Sounds tied the game with three runs in the fourth inning, including a solo home run by Andy Ibanez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Chihuahuas took the lead for good in the fifth when France hit an RBI single, scoring Powell.

El Paso starter Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Seth Maness (6-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 15 hits over six innings.

Eli White doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Sounds. Ibanez homered and doubled, driving home two runs.