McGuff, Watson carry Missoula to 7-2 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Kevin Watson homered and had two hits, and Patrick McGuff struck out nine hitters over eight innings as the Missoula Osprey topped the Idaho Falls Chukars 7-2 on Wednesday.

McGuff (5-3) allowed two runs and five hits while walking one to get the win.

Idaho Falls tied the game 2-2 in the sixth after Clay Dungan scored when a runner was thrown out.

Missoula answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Jose Reyes scored on an error en route to the three-run lead.

The Osprey later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Watson hit a solo home run, while Dominic Canzone hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Brady Cox (1-1) went two innings, allowing four runs and three hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out two and walked one.