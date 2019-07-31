Hollins’ double leads Clinton to 5-3 win over Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Bubba Hollins hit a three-run double in the third inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 5-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday.

The double by Hollins capped a four-run inning and gave the LumberKings a 4-0 lead after J.D. Osborne drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

After Clinton added a run in the fourth when Peyton Burdick hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Marcos Rivera, the Timber Rattlers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Antonio Pinero hit a three-run home run.

Clinton right-hander Alberto Guerrero (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Scott Sunitsch (8-11) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.