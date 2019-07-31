Bravo, Wielansky lead Quad Cities to 8-3 win over Burlington

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Michael Wielansky had two hits and scored two runs, and Jose Bravo pitched six scoreless innings as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Burlington Bees 8-3 on Wednesday.

Bravo (2-4) allowed one hit while striking out seven to get the win.

Quad Cities batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a two-run double by Freudis Nova.

Luis Alvarado (4-7) allowed four runs and got two outs in the Midwest League game.