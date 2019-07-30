Plassmeyer, Rutherford carry Charlotte to 5-0 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Zach Rutherford homered and had two hits, and Michael Plassmeyer struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Bradenton Marauders 5-0 on Tuesday.

Plassmeyer (6-2) allowed four hits to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Charlotte extended its lead when Wander Franco hit a two-run single.

The Stone Crabs later tacked on a run in both the sixth and ninth innings. In the sixth, Izzy Wilson hit an RBI single, while Rutherford hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Osvaldo Bido (0-1) went seven innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The Marauders were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.