Shannon leads Kane County over Wisconsin 4-2

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Zack Shannon singled three times as the Kane County Cougars defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-2 on Monday.

Wisconsin cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after Kekai Rios hit a two-run single.

The Cougars extended their lead in the seventh inning when Shannon hit an RBI single, scoring Tim Susnara.

Kane County right-hander Ryan Weiss (7-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Logan Gillaspie (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.